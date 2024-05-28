Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. 774,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 812.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

