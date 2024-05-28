Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises about 1.7% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $44.78. 1,302,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,160. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

