C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 1,627,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,534,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

