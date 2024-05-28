CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,878,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233,924 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.48% of CAE worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 538,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 100,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.