Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
NASDAQ CALT opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $29.30.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
