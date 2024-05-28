Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. Analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

