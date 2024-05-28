Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$93.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.00 to C$93.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.32.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.