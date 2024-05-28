Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian National Railway worth $124,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,750,000 after buying an additional 311,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 479,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.