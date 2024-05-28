Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $495.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 209,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

