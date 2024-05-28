Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $477.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
