CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 89,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 176,024 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,337. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.