CAP Partners LLC Buys New Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CAP Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,427,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 156.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,141,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 170,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,638. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.