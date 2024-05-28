CAP Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,852 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $36.24. 3,053,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

