CAP Partners LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,771. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

