CAP Partners LLC Invests $889,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Coinbase Global makes up about 0.9% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 142.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,547 shares of company stock valued at $98,633,871 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $18.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,249,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,503. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

