CAP Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

