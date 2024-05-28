CAP Partners LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,079,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

IDLV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The firm has a market cap of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

