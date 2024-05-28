CAP Partners LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,079,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
IDLV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The firm has a market cap of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).
