CAP Partners LLC Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,434,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,864,000 after buying an additional 2,608,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,756,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,529,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $51.15. 36,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.