CAP Partners LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $55.73. 2,131,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

