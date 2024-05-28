CAP Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 788.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSP traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $165.94. 3,252,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,578. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.