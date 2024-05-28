CAP Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,371 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 1,835,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,804. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

