CAP Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,283 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after buying an additional 552,954 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. 4,055,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,902. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

