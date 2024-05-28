CAP Partners LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.42. 12,212,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. The company has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.99.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

