CAP Partners LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Shopify comprises approximately 1.2% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $56.97. 8,537,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,421,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

