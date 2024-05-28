Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.75

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 354909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

