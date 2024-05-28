CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.25

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.25 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 1044905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

Several brokerages have commented on CAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

