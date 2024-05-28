CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,438 shares during the quarter. CECO Environmental makes up about 2.2% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of CECO Environmental worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CECO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. 256,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.34 million, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,425. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

