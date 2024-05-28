CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.63 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.63 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.00 or 0.99929196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011788 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00113279 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003770 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05457343 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,225,862.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.