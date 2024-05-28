Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 11.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.56 and last traded at $84.33. Approximately 1,860,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,661,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Celsius Trading Down 16.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Celsius by 251.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

