Centerra Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

CGAU stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

