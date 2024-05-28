Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.62

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 3771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 800 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $64,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $37,180,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

