Centrifuge Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $42.04 million and $1.99 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,103,633 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,079,482 with 494,409,402 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.6891669 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,959,172.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

