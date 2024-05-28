CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
CZAVF stock remained flat at $36.10 during trading on Tuesday. CEZ, a. s. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.