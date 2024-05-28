CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

CZAVF stock remained flat at $36.10 during trading on Tuesday. CEZ, a. s. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

