ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 3.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. 3,960,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 13,751,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ChargePoint by 418.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

