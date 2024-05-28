Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently:

5/28/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

5/9/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Cheesecake Factory had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 609,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

