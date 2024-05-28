Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.04. 6,927,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

