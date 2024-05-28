Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $414,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,919,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.04. 6,862,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.72. The company has a market capitalization of $293.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

