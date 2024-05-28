Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,919,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.66. 2,220,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $292.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

