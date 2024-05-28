China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.60

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 30350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.02.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.10 million during the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

