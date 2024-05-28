China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up approximately 10.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 1,552.88% of China Yuchai International worth $35,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

