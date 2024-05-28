Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $233.00 at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHRD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.70.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 319.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

