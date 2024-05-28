Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 3.7%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.22. 590,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,009,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 276.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 138,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

