CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 5.8% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.66. 19,588,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 33,316,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.