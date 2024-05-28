Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

CCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 258,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,036. The company has a market cap of $715.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,797,154 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,407 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 707,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 610,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.