Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Trading Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. 62,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

