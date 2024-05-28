Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of €0.93 ($1.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,764 ($35.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,870.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,565.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,403.42. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,796 ($35.71) per share, with a total value of £4,389.72 ($5,606.28). Insiders bought 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,581 over the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.01) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,875 ($36.72).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

