Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $785.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

