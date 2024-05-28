Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 238,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,571. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

