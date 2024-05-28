Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Update

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Collective Audience Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CAUD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 656,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,718. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Collective Audience has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Insider Activity at Collective Audience

In other news, major shareholder Abri Ventures I, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,013,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,192.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

