Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.09

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 14027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

Commerzbank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

