Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.09

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 14027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
